Man posing as DTE worker steals over $5,000 from 90-year-old Wyandotte woman

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A man posing as a DTE energy employee entered a 90-year-old woman’s Wyandotte home and stole over $5,000 this week, according to authorities.

Wyandotte police say an unidentified man smooth-talked his way into the victim’s home, saying he needed to check her electricity and furnace.

The man went around the woman’s home with her, turning lights on and off. He then had her check lights in another room while he “checked” lights in a separate room, officials said.

The imposter then told the woman he had to disrupt her power and needed to retrieve a generator from his truck. When the man never returned, the woman discovered her purse and over $5,000 dollars had been stolen from her home.

No additional details were provided by police. Anyone with information can contact the Wyandotte Police Department at 734-324-4405.

WPD week in review 166 Sadly, each week seems to bring us a new and more inventive scam. This one is particularly... Posted by Wyandotte Police Department - Michigan on Saturday, November 14, 2020

