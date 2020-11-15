Tracking DTE power outages in SE Michigan on Nov 15, 2020

DETROIT – Power outages should be expected with damaging wind gusts being forecasted for Sunday afternoon.

We will be tracking the DTE Energy power outages in southeastern Michigan right here.

Wind gusts of up to 40 to 60 mph are expected today.

As of 12:07 p.m. Sunday, DTE Energy reported 43,667 customers were without power.

As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, DTE Energy reported 47,261 customers were without power.

To help keep customers and its employees healthy throughout the pandemic, if you see crews working in your neighborhood, please stay at least six feet away. Please note: Estimates for restoring your power may take several hours to prepare and could change once crews arrive on scene and fully assess equipment damage.

Severe weather resources: