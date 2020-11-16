City employees in Warren to work remotely unless they are absolutely needed at City Hall

WARREN, Mich. – On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Following Whitmer’s announcement, Warren Mayor Jim Fouts reactivated the city’s remote work plans. The plans will go into effect on Wednesday.

READ: Gov. Whitmer hopes Michiganders ‘double down so we can avoid a stay-home order’

Most employees will be working from home unless they are “absolutely needed” at City Hall.

“I had ordered these plans into effect earlier this year. Most employees will be working from home and those that work inside will be required to wear a mask, social distance, and sanitize while in City Hall. City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice,” Fouts said in a statement.

View the Emergency Order from the Department of Health and Human Services below: