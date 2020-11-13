‘Take ownership’ -- Macomb County executive pleads for residents to wear a mask

WARREN, Mich. – A new interactive map shows COVID-19 risk by event size in each Michigan county.

In groups of just 10 people, the risk of someone having coronavirus is 19% in Wayne County, 24% in Oakland County and 30% in Macomb County.

The second wave of COVID-19 has become such a dire situation that the leaders of several hospitals are banding together and urging caution.

The leader of the Henry Ford Health System said they’re having the most mask issues in Macomb County.

All of this means the chance of a shutdown is much greater due to Macomb County’s high numbers.

“We see that not only in our facility with, at times, visitors who would come into the facility challenging our staff around our mask use policy, but also in that community,” Wright Lassiter said.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said it comes down to being responsible.

“This is a personal responsibility,” Hackel said. “Take ownership."

Hackel is urging people to listen to health experts to avoid another shutdown.

“I would rely on the health care officials," Hackel said. “Be clear and consice. Most people want to be a part of the solution, but if you don’t know what the goal is, that causes confusion.”

The president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System said Macomb County is a “pocket” of Michigan that struggles with COVID-19 mask compliance.

Wright Lassiter spoke about the importance of following COVID-19 safety protocols during a virtual panel conversation among Michigan hospital leaders.

