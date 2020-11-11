Warren woman plays pivotal role in Operation Warp Speed

DETROIT – Operation Warp Speed has the goal of getting a COVID-19 vaccine distributed throughout the United States.

Once a vaccine receives emergency use authorization from the FDA, it will go from the makers to the arms of citizens. Part of the team working tirelessly behind the scenes is Marion Whicker from Warren.

READ: Feds issue coverage plan for COVID-19 vaccine and treatments

Whicker’s job at TACOM is usually moving hundreds of thousands of tons of tanks and military machinery and supplies around the world. She is on loan to Washington D.C. as the Deputy Chief for Supply, Productions and Distribution to Operation Warp Speed.

With the announcement from Pfizer Pharmaceutical that a vaccine is forthcoming, she is already on standby after approval from the FDA to receive some 20 million doses. Between 8 and 9 million of those will be moved to administer sites around the country within 24 hours. A second dose is needed at 21 days to repeat the drill.

READ: Here are the 4 phases that show order everyone would receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, based on priority

Because the current vaccine has to be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit, part of Whicker’s job is to figure out how to keep it at that temperature.

Watch the video above for the full report