Warren City Hall closes amid spike in cases of COVID-19

WARREN, Mich. – The city of Warren shut down City Hall due to the amount of COVID-19 cases within the building.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts made the decision on Sunday night to close the building. The mayor considers City Hall a coronavirus hotspot. It will be shut down for the rest of the week.

Between City Hall, the police department and the court at least 23 city employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

A department head in City Hall, a usually otherwise health man in his 50′s is hospitalized. On Monday, Local 4 learned he is doing better, but is still on a ventilator.

The police department is also closed, but appointments can be made to go inside. Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said of the 23 employees who tested positive for COVID-19, nine are police officers. More officers are quarantined at home, waiting for test results.

Fouts said most city workers are working from home, so residents shouldn’t notice a change in city services.

