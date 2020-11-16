Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gives update on where city stands in fight against COVID-19

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan provided an update on where he believes the city stands in the fight against COVID-19.

While Detroit’s COVID-19 numbers remain relatively low, Duggan said the surrounding suburbs and out-of-state areas are forcing the city to take immediate action.

Duggan said Detroit businesses are being shut down because of irresponsible behavior in the surrounding communities. Since late October, positive COVID-19 rates are skyrocketing in Oakland and Macomb Counties. The numbers in Detroit are low in comparison.

Oakland County officials said large gatherings, traveling sports teams and people not wearing masks are the reasons for their spike in cases.

Gov. Whitmer hopes Michiganders ‘double down so we can avoid a stay-home order’

While announcing the new MDHHS order for three weeks of stricter COVID-19 regulations, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she hopes residents follow the new laws to avoid another stay-at-home order.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is implementing a three-week statewide “pause” from Wednesday (Nov. 18) to Dec. 8 that will shut down indoor dining at restaurants, in-person classes at colleges and high schools, and much more.

