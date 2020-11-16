Detroit public schools shift to remote learning: Resources available for families

DETROIT – The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) is shifting from face-to-face learning to online learning starting Monday, Nov. 16.

The district is reminding families to make sure their contact information is up-to-date and how to stay on top of teachers' announcements.

Here is a note from the district on Monday:

“We are shifting to online learning for your student. Please ensure all your contact information is current. Support your child by logging into your child’s device to check important announcements and to receive updates from your child’s teacher(s). All classes will now be held online, students should be logging in everyday to attend class and complete assignments. Use this helpful link, Transition to Online Sway to access many resources that are available to support you during this transition to online learning.”

Here’s that link again: sway.office.com.

