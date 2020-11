Tonight there are local contestants on “Jeopardy!” and “The Voice,” so tune in and support these Michiganders.

Andy Wood is originally from Ann Arbor and is a Michigan football fan! He appears on “Jeopardy!” so root for him tonight at 7:30 p.m. on Local 4.

We have two local contestants on “The Voice” - Rio Souma on Team Legend is originally from Detroit and Ryan Gallagher on Team Kelly is originally from Ada, Michigan! See how they do in the battle rounds tonight at 8 p.m. on Local 4.