Alleged ‘dysfunctional behavior’ leads to resignations of Farmington Public Schools superintendent, 2 board members

FARMINGTON, Mich. – The superintendent of Farmington Public Schools as well as two members of the district’s Board of Education have resigned due to allegations of ‘dysfunctional behavior' within the board.

According to a press release from the district, superintendent Bob Herrera’s resignation comes was announced in a board meeting Monday. The resignation comes after Herrera filed a complaint against board member Angie Smith for harassment. The resignation agreement makes Herrera’s complaint moot and will no longer be pursued.

“While this is not how or the time that I wanted to leave the District, I felt it was necessary to do what was in the best interest of our entire school community,” Herrera said. “Farmington Public Schools will continue to serve the students and families well in our community; the District has a strong leadership team that will continue to move the District forward.”

The board voted to pass a resolution censuring Smith.

“The reasons for the censure cited conduct unbecoming a board member based upon Ms. Smith’s public comments and posts causing disruption to school district meetings and operations, necessarily and unfairly interfering with the ability of the Superintendent to perform his duties and provide leadership for the District, among other things,” read the release.

At the end of the meeting, board member Pamela Green announced her resignation from her position as board president and board trustee effective Nov. 20 because of the “dysfunctional behavior of two unnamed board members had interfered with further progress of district initiatives, as well as contributing to her health issues, ultimately requiring that she remove herself from the board."

Board vice president Terry Johnson also announced his resignation -- effective Nov. 21 -- approximately 45 days before his the end of his term.

Herrera, who was selected as superintendent in 2019 upon the retirement of Dr. George Heitsch, will continue his role through the end of the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year and then will serve in a consulting position for the district in the second semester. He will receive a $105,000 severance payment upon his termination of employment on June 30, 2021.

The board will decide on the next steps to fill the vacant positions as well as the process for selecting the next superintendent.