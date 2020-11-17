Plymouth-Canton schools shift back to full remote learning starting Nov. 23

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – On Monday, Plymouth Canton Community Schools Superintendent Monica L. Merritt announced in a letter to families that the district will be moving to a fully-remote learning environment.

Effective Monday, Nov. 23, P-CCS will pivot to a fully-remote learning environment for all students in its early childhood, elementary, special education, and post-secondary programs, with a planned return to in-person learning for these programs on Monday, Dec. 7.

“P-CCS students, staff and families have done a remarkable job of doing their part to combat the transmission of the virus in our schools by adhering to our strict mitigation measures and complying with the safety protocols that are in place, but unfortunately, we are facing an intense battle with this new surge of COVID-19. Despite our best efforts, we are beginning to experience a strain on our human resources. Within our district, we currently have 193 students and 82 staff members in quarantine due to COVID-related reasons (positive, probable, or close contacts). The requirement to quarantine staff and students compromises our ability to provide a consistent, high-quality instructional program for our in-person students,” said Merritt.

The news came only a day after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new COVID restrictions as cases continue surging and hospitals statewide are on track to reaching full capacity.

Under the new restrictions high school classes must now be conducted remotely.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 264,576 as of Monday, including 8,049 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 12,763 new cases and 55 additional deaths over the last two days.