Michigan nonprofit aims to help homeless, dismiss stereotypes

DETROIT – With the stress and anxiety of money, COVID-19 and the holiday season, it can be easy to get lost in our own worries, but there are many people who have it much worse with challenges most of us never have to think about.

It’s National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. There are so many hurtful myths about the homeless. The stereotypes claim they’re lazy people who don’t want to work and they’re living on the street because they choose to. The goal of this week is for us all to become a little more aware of the people around us.

Gail Marlow runs Motor City Mitten Mission. She and her volunteers hit the streets seven days a week. The nonprofit partners with schools, churches and businesses to help the less fortunate.

Motor City Mitten Mission will culminate this week of awareness on Saturday night with a Virtual Campout for Compassion.

If you’d like to know more or to donate to the Motor City Mitten Mission, visit the official website here.

MORE: COMMUNITY NEWS

With freezing temperatures on the way Father Tim McCabe with the Pope Francis Center says he has found a solution to helping the homeless though a pandemic.

The solution includes the lower level of the TCF Center.

“The space will allow us to continue to serve two meals a day. We continue to have medical clinics and medical care available to the folks that are experiencing homelessness,” said McCabe.

READ MORE