Roseville bar holds party ahead of shutdown

New COVID-19 restriction effective Wednesday

Tim Pamplin

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – When the new COVID-19 restrictions were announced over the weekend, Dooley’s in Roseville announced they were hosting one final party ahead of the shutdown.

Under the new three-week restriction, indoor dining is no longer allowed at bars and restaurants.

Local 4′s Tim Pamplin stopped by to see how the city was trying to keep everything safe.

You can watch the full report in the video above.

