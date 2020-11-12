47ºF

Health

Macomb County a ‘pocket’ of Michigan that struggles with mask wearing, Henry Ford Health CEO says

Wright Lassiter says Henry Ford Macomb Hospital has highest volume of non-mask compliance

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Gerry Anderson, Wright Lassiter, John Fox, Tina Freese Decker, Ed Ness, Brian Peters, Gar Atchison, DTE Energy, Henry Ford Health System, Henry Ford Health, Henry Ford Hospital, Beaumont Health, Beaumont, Beaumont Hospital, Spectrum Health, Munson Healthcare, Michigan Health and Hospital Association, UP Health System, Michigan, Local, Macomb County, Oakland County, Wayne County, Detroit, Lansing, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Event Changes, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan COVID, COVID Michigan, COVID, Coronavirus Crisis, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Outbreak, Health, Michigan Hospitals, Michigan Hospitals COVID, Reopening Michigan, Michigan Coronavirus Cases, Michigan Coronavirus Deaths, Michigan Coronavirus Hospitalizations, Hospitalizations
Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

The president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System said Macomb County is a “pocket” of Michigan that struggles with COVID-19 mask compliance.

Wright Lassiter spoke about the importance of following COVID-19 safety protocols during a virtual panel conversation among Michigan hospital leaders.

He said while most people in the state wear masks, there are “pockets” where compliance isn’t up to par.

“I would say that while we do see mask usage in many places, there are pockets where there is not good compliance,” Lassiter said. “In the Henry Ford system, our Henry Ford Macomb Hospital has the highest volume by far. It has twice the inpatient volume that Henry Ford Hospital has, and Henry Ford Hospital has more than two times the number of beds that exist in Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.”

COVID-19 exhaustion at Michigan hospitals: ‘We got through first surge on adrenaline, now it’s a marathon’

Lassiter said his team reports poor compliance with mask wearing in the Macomb County community “on a very regular basis.”

“We see that not only in our facility with, at times, visitors who would come into the facility challenging our staff around our mask use policy, but also in that community,” Lassiter said.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: