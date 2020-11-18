Roseville bar set to hold final party before new COVID-19 restrictions go into effect

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The state’s restaurants are suing to stop the three-week ban on indoor dining that was announced by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday evening.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association filed a lawsuit against Robert Gordon, the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The groups says it made attempts to reach a compromise to avoid a full shutdown including reducing capacity to 25 percent and a 10 p.m. curfew.

Meanwhile, Dooley’s in Roseville is planning a big party tonight before the governor’s restrictions go into effect.

“It is not our governor’s fault. It is a virus, we have to deal with it,” said Frank Sgroi, the owner of Dooley’s.

Sgroi says he supports the governor and the moves she has to make to get a handle on an exploding COVID-19 problem.

Still Sgroi is a small businessman. Before bars and restaurants are ordered to close indoor service tomorrow, tonight Dooley’s is hosting a party called the “Big Gretch Edition.”

He is getting attention based on his promotor’s Facebook ad for tonight’s event. Many find the way Whitmer is depicted in the ad controversial.

“Just something the promotor came up with, some people don’t like our governor, I have no problem. I like what she does,” he said.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Roseville are shooting upward. Sgroi says he is worried about the trend.

"It’s been a concern of mine. I knew it was coming,” he said.

Months ago he hired an anti-COVID company that fogs the bar, killing viruses. He has also taken several other safety measures and precautions.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan has risen to 272,034 as of Tuesday, including 8,128 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 7,458 new cases and 79 additional deaths, including 24 from a Vital Records review.

