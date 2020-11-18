What kinds of children’s toys are you buying this holiday season amid the pandemic?

As we inch closer to the holidays, most of us are adapting our celebrations to meet new restrictions and protocols designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
With the pandemic likely affecting your plans and events, we’re wondering if it is also affecting how you’re shopping for holiday gifts -- specifically those for children.
Are you buying different kinds of toys for children this holiday season due to the coronavirus pandemic? In what ways -- if at all -- has the pandemic affected what toys you’re shopping for?
Let us know using the form below.
