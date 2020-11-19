Campus Martius ice skating rink closes amid new COVID restrictions in Michigan

DETROIT – The outdoor ice skating rink at Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit will close for at least three weeks due to new coronavirus restrictions ordered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climb throughout the state, the MDHHS enacted a “three-week pause” that ramps up restrictions for restaurants, bars, high schools, colleges and more.

From Nov. 18 through Dec. 8, Michigan restaurants and bars cannot offer indoor dining services. High schools and colleges must switch to virtual instruction only. Casinos, movie theaters, stadiums and arenas through Michigan must also remain closed.

Officials said an update to the order on Thursday extended restrictions to include both indoor and outdoor ice skating rinks.

The Rink at Campus Martius Park is slated to reopen on Dec. 9, officials said Thursday.

“Downtown’s public spaces remain open, and continue to play an important and valuable role in our community’s overall well-being, including physical, social, and mental health,” reads a statement issued Thursday.

Visit Downtown Detroit Parks’ website right here for the latest information.

