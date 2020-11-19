High winds bring potential for more power outages today in SE Michigan

Another windy day in Southeast Michigan means another chance of power outages.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here’s some insight from Local4Caster Paul Gross:
Gusts by late morning through the afternoon could be near 40 mph, so the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
IMPORTANT PERSPECTIVE: On Sunday, we had gusts between 50 and 60 mph, which caused around 250,000 power outages. Today’s wind won’t be that strong, but still could bring down a few limbs.
Today’s strong wind is pushing Lake St. Clair waters northward, so the National Weather Service has also issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for those of you on those shoreline -- especially the northern shoreline area. If you live near the water, be aware that there likely will be some flooding issues today. While lake levels have dropped considerably since the mid-summer peak, the levels are still above average ... hence, the flood concern.
As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, just under 3,000 customers were without power, according to DTE Energy’s outage center.
How to check the outage map
You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app.
Safety Tips During a Storm
- Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.
- Be extremely cautious near metal fences, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.
- Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.
- Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.
- A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800.477.4747.
- Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines.Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.