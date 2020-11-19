High winds bring potential for more power outages today in SE Michigan

Another windy day in Southeast Michigan means another chance of power outages.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here’s some insight from Local4Caster Paul Gross:

Gusts by late morning through the afternoon could be near 40 mph, so the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

IMPORTANT PERSPECTIVE: On Sunday, we had gusts between 50 and 60 mph, which caused around 250,000 power outages. Today’s wind won’t be that strong, but still could bring down a few limbs.

Today’s strong wind is pushing Lake St. Clair waters northward, so the National Weather Service has also issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for those of you on those shoreline -- especially the northern shoreline area. If you live near the water, be aware that there likely will be some flooding issues today. While lake levels have dropped considerably since the mid-summer peak, the levels are still above average ... hence, the flood concern.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, just under 3,000 customers were without power, according to DTE Energy’s outage center.

How to check the outage map

You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app.

Safety Tips During a Storm