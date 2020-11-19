Sterling Heights police search for missing 15-year-old last seen Monday

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights police are searching for 15-year-old Scarlet McCoy who was last seen at an apartment complex on Crooks Road between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads.
Police said Scarlet was last seen between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, and her cellphone is shut off.
She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sterling Heights Police Department Detective Lindsey Pappas at 586-446-2800.
More: Missing in Michigan
We need your help in locating this missing juvenile. She was last seen on November 16th near Crooks Road between 13 &...Posted by Sterling Heights Police Department on Wednesday, November 18, 2020