Annual Wayne County Lightfest kicks off Wednesday amid pandemic

WESTLAND, Mich. – In a year when familiar holiday celebrations are being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, at least one Metro Detroit holiday tradition is sticking around.

Wayne County’s annual Lightfest is carrying on this year, officially opening for the holiday season on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The 4.5 mile drive-thru light show in Westland will run Wednesday through Sunday evenings until Dec. 31 -- though it is closed on Christmas Day. Officials say new displays are on show this year, along with 45 animated, holiday-themed displays.

The Lightfest operates from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cars will be charged $5 upon entry and masks are required when at the toll booth. Larger vehicles and buses will be charged a higher fee.

Click here to learn more about the 2020 Wayne County Lightfest.

Happy socially distanced holidays!

Read: Gov. Whitmer urges Michiganders to follow COVID-19 rules ahead of Thanksgiving