Michigan state representative tests positive for COVID-19

DETROIT – On Tuesday, Democratic Michigan State Representative, Kyra Harris Bolden, of the 35th district announced she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“On November 12, I was notified that I had been exposed to COVID-19 while working with colleagues, and have been in quarantine since receiving the call,” wrote Bolden on Twitter.

The state representative from Southfield says she took two COVID tests. The first test came back negative and the second test came back positive.

Currently, Bolden’s symptoms are very mild and she is recovering.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 320,506 as of Tuesday, including 8,688 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 6,290 new cases and 145 additional deaths, including 51 from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state reported 314,216 total cases and 8,543 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 13% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.