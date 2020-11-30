Gibraltar extends closure of city facilities due to increase in COVID-19 cases

GIBRALTAR, Mich. – All city facilities in Gibraltar will be closed to the public until Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Officials said residents can make water and sewer payments by placing them in the dropbox or paid online.

If you need assistance from City Hall you can call 734-676-3900.

If you’re experiencing an emergency you should contact 911. If you’re not having an emergency but still need to contact police you can call 734-676-1022.