Gibraltar extends closure of city facilities due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Payments can be made via dropbox

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 filer, medical staff of a mobile unit take samples from a woman to test for Covid-19, at the Santa Maria della Pieta' hospital complex, in Rome. Italys virus reopening phase was supposed to have been accompanied by a series of measures to limit infections in the onetime European epicenter of the pandemic: the distribution of millions of cheap surgical masks to pharmacies and tobacco shops nationwide, a pilot project of 150,000 antibody tests and, eventually, the roll-out of a contact-tracing app. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP, File) (LaPresse)

GIBRALTAR, Mich. – All city facilities in Gibraltar will be closed to the public until Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Officials said residents can make water and sewer payments by placing them in the dropbox or paid online.

If you need assistance from City Hall you can call 734-676-3900.

If you’re experiencing an emergency you should contact 911. If you’re not having an emergency but still need to contact police you can call 734-676-1022.

