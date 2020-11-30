Michigan husband, wife die from COVID on the same day, 1 minute apart

JACKSON, Mich. – Just days before Thanksgiving, a Michigan family lost both of their parents to coronavirus.

Leslie and Patricia McWaters spent nearly 50 years together before dying on the same day, one minute apart.

“It’s beautiful, but it’s so tragic. Kind of like Romeo and Juliet,” said Joanna Sisk. “One wouldn’t have wanted to be without the other.”

The couple was married for more than 47 years. Inseparable since the day they met.

“I can tell you this, when they passed we think Mom -- the boss -- she definitely went to his room and said, ‘Come on. Let’s go,’” Sisk said.

Patricia was a no-nonsense surgical nurse and Leslie was a fun-loving truck driver. Somehow their personalities were a perfect fit.

“Overall, it was give-and-take,” Sisk said. “They picked their battles.”

But coronavirus was a battle the Jackson couple couldn’t beat.

“It’s tough enough to lose one, parent but this was the worst,” Sisk said.

And like the thousands of Michiganders who’ve lost loved ones to the virus, Sisk said it’s agonizing to hear others brush off the risk.

“People were talking about it not knowing my parents in the hospital fighting for their lives and I just had tears streaming down my cheeks listening to them,” Sisk said. “Our entire family is completely devastated.”

