Family calls for justice months after Metro Detroit man shot, killed

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A family is calling for justice after a Metro Detroit man was shot and killed earlier this year.

Willie Miller was killed at 3 a.m. on May 31. His family said Miller left home to get some food before the shooting. His fiancée, Kimberly Carse, said her family is still struggling.

“We’re struggling, man. We’ve been struggling hard for the last seven months and it’s not easy,” Carse said.

Carse said on the night Miller was killed, she called him several times and he didn’t get an answer. Hours later, she got the call that he had died.

“I know people go through deaths. Everybody handles them differently -- but when Willie died ... it took a toll on all my family,” Carse said.

Carse said the last several months of 2020 have been unbearable. She said she thinks about her fiancé every day.

“His grandkids ask about him everyday. How do you explain death to a 2-year-old, a 3-year old, a 6-year old? All I’m asking, whoever you are, if you know who did it, if you ever assume who did it -- just please call in. If you don’t want to call in for me, call in for my kids, for my niece. We miss him,” Carse said.

There’s a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up if you’d like to leave an anonymous tip.

