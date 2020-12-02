38ºF

Video: Detroit police seek man wanted in connection with vehicle stolen from gas station

Suspect leaves in stolen vehicle at gas station, abandoning another stolen vehicle

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to Nov. 4 vehicle theft on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, it happened at about 7:15 a.m. at a gas station near the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Joy Road. Police said the suspect exited a stolen 2008 Honda Odyssey, entered an unoccupied 2013 Chevrolet Traverse that was left unlocked and running at the gas pump and left the location in the vehicle.

Surveillance video of the theft can be seen above.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

