Police investigating multiple incidents of property damage at Northville Woods apartment complex

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are trying to identify a suspect, or suspects, responsible for damaging property at the Northville Woods apartment complex.

Police said someone has caused thousands of dollars in damage by breaking windows at the complex’s laundry facilities and fitness center. This has happened five times and started in late October.

Police have released images of an individual who was seen on surveillance cameras in the area at the time of the latest incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northville Township Police Department at 248-349-9400.

