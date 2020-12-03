44ºF

Local News

Police investigating multiple incidents of property damage at Northville Woods apartment complex

Incidents started in late October

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Northville Township, Northville Township Department of Public Safety, News, Local, Crime, Local Crime, Property Damage, Northville Woods Apartment Complex
Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are trying to identify a suspect, or suspects, responsible for damaging property at the Northville Woods apartment complex.

Police said someone has caused thousands of dollars in damage by breaking windows at the complex’s laundry facilities and fitness center. This has happened five times and started in late October.

Police have released images of an individual who was seen on surveillance cameras in the area at the time of the latest incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northville Township Police Department at 248-349-9400.

READ: More local crime coverage

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: