The unique challenge of getting COVID-19 vaccine buy-in at long-term care facilities

DETROIT – As the COVID-19 vaccine moves closer to becoming a reality, a campaign of what’s being called “contextual information” is being rolled out.
The goal is to convince some reluctant health care workers to get in line for the vaccine when it’s available. There are some deep-rooted trust issues.
While there are former presidents ready to roll up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s released, not everyone is as prepared or willing.
There is a long and gruesome history of vulnerable humans being abused by medical science.
There was the Tuskegee Experiment in which black men were deliberately misled and untreated for syphilis for 40 years. Jewish children in Vienna were used as human guinea pigs for measles studies. There were also the atrocities of Auschwitz.
It’s not enough for experts to agree that the vaccines are safe without proving it to people first.
Watch the video above for the full report.
