9 Michigan businesses violate COVID-19 safety rules -- Here’s what state says they did wrong

Nine Michigan businesses have been fined for violating COVID-19 safety rules and putting workers at risk, state officials said.

Here are the nine businesses, including how much they were fined and what the violations entailed.

Minority Auto Handling Specialists

Location: Woodhaven

Fine amount: $3,000

Violations:

Lack of adequate training regarding the risks, actions taken to protect employees, including site specific measures, and how employees can protect themselves.

Failure to routinely clean all frequently touched surfaces.

Failure to provide paper towels for workers and visitors to wash their hands.

Not maintaining hand sanitizer.

Reason for inspection: Employee complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.

Tawas Bay Beach Resort (Bayside Hospitality)

Location: East Tawas

Fine amount: $1,500

Violations:

Lack of a preparedness and response plan.

Failing to train employees on COVID-19.

Assuming and not asking if patrons not wearing mask were not medically able to tolerate a mask.

Not keeping everyone on the premises six feet from one another.

“The employer was also cited for an other-than-serious record keeping violation.”

Reason for inspection: Employee complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.

Value City Furniture

Location: Flint

Fine amount: $1,500

Violations:

Lack of a preparedness and response plan.

Failure to conduct a daily entry self-screening protocol for all employees or contractors entering the workplace.

Not keeping everyone on the worksite premises at least six feet from one another to the maximum extent possible.

Not requiring face coverings when social distancing could not be maintained.

Not training employees on the steps the employees must take to notify the business or operation of any symptoms of COVID-19 or a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 employees on COVID-19.

Not maintaining a record of required COVID-19 training and daily health screenings.

Not posting signs at store entrances for customers.

Assuming customers not wearing mask had a medical condition.

Reason for inspection: COVID-19 Retail State Emphasis Program

Click here to view the full citation document.

U B Tan (United States Lighting)

Location: Fenton

Fine amount: $400

Violations:

Lack of a preparedness and response plan.

Failing to train employees on COVID-19.

Not conducting daily self-screening protocols for COVID-19.

Not posting signs informing customers not to enter if they are or have recently been sick.

Reason for inspection: Complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.

Lane Automotive

Location: Wavervliet

Fine amount: $3,500

Violations:

Lack of face coverings when employees were within six feet of each other.

Allowing barriers to be removed in break rooms so employee could sit next to each other.

Not avoiding larger meetings when social distancing was possible.

Reason for inspection: Employee complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.

FireRock Grille (Red River Restaurant Group)

Location: Caledonia

Fine amount: $6,300

Violations:

Lake of face coverings worn for customers.

Not closing waiting areas while customers are waiting for tables.

Not avoiding large gatherings.

Reason for inspection: Employee complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.

Andersons Service Center

Location: Midland

Fine amount: $400

Violations:

Lack of a preparedness and response plan.

No training.

Not providing face coverings.

Lack of postings and posters.

No designated worksite supervisor.

No increase in facility cleaning.

Lack of cleaning supplies.

Failing to conduct the daily health screening, including a questionnaire.

Reason for inspection: Complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.

Jerry’s Tire

Location: Lake Odessa

Fine amount: $3,500

Violations:

Lack of training for employees on the infectious disease preparedness and response plan.

No postings on employees staying home if sick.

Cough and sneeze etiquette.

Hand hygiene.

Not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks or having employees self-monitor.

No face coverings when employees were within six feet of each other.

Not routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Reason for inspection: Employee complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.

River City Reproductions and Graphics

Location: Kentwood

Fine amount: $2,100

Violations:

Lack of a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.

Lack of employee training on policies to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Not conducting self-screenings for employees.

Not enforcing face coverings and social distancing.

Reason for inspection: Employee complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.

