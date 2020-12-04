40ºF

Health

Michigan Gov. Whitmer says all elected officials should disclose if they have positive COVID-19 test

Whitmer says she would reveal if she tested positive for COVID-19

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gretchen Whitmer, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Joneigh Khaldun, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Garlin Gilchrist, Michigan, Lansing, Ingham County, Local, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Event Changes, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus Crisis, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Outbreak, Health, Michigan COVID, Reopening Michigan, Coronavirus Vaccine, Vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine
Michigan Legislature
Michigan Legislature

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer believes any elected officials who tests positive for COVID-19 should reveal that information.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, Whitmer was asked about COVID-19 diagnoses among state lawmakers.

“I think all elected officials, in particular, should make the same exact commitment (to disclose positive tests),” Whitmer said. “Especially in a Legislature that is continuing to meet and has a variety of staff people, as well as press people, as well as the general public who are in and out of this building.”

Whitmer said she hasn’t recently had a COVID-19 test, but she has taken four tests overall, all which came back negative.

READ: Governor responds to Michigan restaurants considering defying state order, reopening

“If I should take a COVID-19 test that comes back positive, I would absolutely disclose it,” Whitmer said.

She said anyone in a similar position, including members of the State House, should commit to disclose that information if they contract COVID-19 so it can keep everyone safe and educate the public.

“I believe that’s the right thing to do, and I believe they should all do that,” she said.

Whitmer said she has heard there are “quite a few” lawmakers who have COVID-19, and believes it should be a policy to share that information.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: