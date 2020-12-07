Fire chief: Cause of Toledo Beach Marina fire may never be determined

LA SALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Due of the ferocity of the Toledo Beach Marina fire this past week, the cause of the fire may never be determined, the La Salle Township fire chief said.

Hundreds of boats were damaged or destroyed in the fire on Friday. The fire was called in just before 7 a.m. By noon, firefighters were able to get some of the flames under control, but there was still significant smoke from the area. At one point, the smoke was so thick, the flashing emergency lights of first responders could barely be seen.

Luckily, no serious injuries were reported.

La Salle Township Fire Chief Randy Howe told Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit on Monday that the cause may never be determined because of the heat of the fire. Everything was scorched. Heavy equipment was brought in to move the debris which could affect determining a cause.

However, Howe is not giving up on a search for a cause. Fire officials continue to investigate.

Despite being on the shore of Lake Erie, crews were unable to get enough water to battle the fire properly.

“The water is there but accessing the water -- to deliver it in a manner that the fire guys need it -- is very difficult,” said Mark Hammond, with Monroe County Emergency Management Division.