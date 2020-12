Published: December 4, 2020, 7:22 am Updated: December 4, 2020, 8:33 am

LA SALLE, Mich. – Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire Friday morning at the Toledo Beach Marina in La Salle, Mich.

Watch the video above showing the massive flames and thick smoke at the marina.

There are no reports of serious injuries right now.

Video posted to social media Friday morning shows the massive flames at what appears to be a boat storage facility.