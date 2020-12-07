LIVE STREAM: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds COVID briefing as restrictions set to expire

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a COVID-19 news briefing on Monday afternoon as the current COVID restrictions in the state are set to expire on Wednesday.

Watch the live update at 2:30 p.m. in the video player above.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

The state’s “3-week pause” started on Nov. 18 and expires on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., and it appears likely that restrictions will be extended in some form.

More: 3 data points that show Michigan’s 3-week pause is likely to be extended

On Monday morning, Michigan hospitals and health systems issued a statement urging the state to extend COVID-19 restrictions through the holiday season.

“As the chief medical officers representing Michigan hospitals and healthcare systems, we want to tell the public that the recent Michigan Department of Health and Human Services three-week order is doing what we expected: it’s slowly stabilizing the spread of COVID-19 and leading to stabilized hospitalizations. To see meaningful change that truly alleviates stress on the healthcare system, we urge the state to extend protections through the holiday season. We still don’t know what impact Thanksgiving will have, but we do know that with the recent pause, we’re seeing some slight improvements. As a state, we must not let our guard down and reverse this progress.”

More: How to track Michigan COVID-19 data