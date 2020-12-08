Michigan restaurant owners call for compromise in Lansing amid struggle to stay afloat

DETROIT – When Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the statewide COVID restrictions Monday she made it clear that not everything will reopen when they are set to expire on December 20.

Now, struggling restaurant owners are staring down the very real chance they will stay closed through the new year.

Local 4 News spoke with a Birmingham restaurant owner about his struggle to survive.

The holiday season is a very important time for the profitability of many restaurants.

“I got a real feeling that this is going to go on for more than that, I think we’re gonna be done until probably after the holidays...I don’t know why restaurants are paying the price for everything,” said Nino Cutraro, owner of Bella Piatti in Birmingham.

Cutraro pointed out that while restaurants are closed malls and stores are packed with people.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge says there is a difference between the two.

“Well, there is a difference with restaurants and bars printed on the fact that you cannot eat or drink with a mask on, and other issues include the fact that bars tend to be loud making it more likely that people are going to shout or get closer to each other, so they can actually hear, which is of course more likely to spread the virus,” said McGeorge.

Cutraro set out to stay open with outdoor dining. He spent $60,000 on a massive structure with socially distance seating infrared and propane heaters everywhere.

In a statement released Monday the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association fired back at the partial shutdown.

“The restaurant industry is comprised of creative and resilient individuals, but for a growing number of them, this latest pause is the cause of their lost livelihood and well-being.” change gfx “we firmly believe there is a better approach - one followed by 45 other states - that doesn’t use blunt force closure of a single industry to resolve a shared crisis,” read the statement in part.

Details: Michigan COVID restrictions extended through Dec. 20: What to know

Read: Michigan extends COVID-19 restrictions for 12 days to gauge Thanksgiving impact

Read more: Michigan’s ‘3-week pause’ COVID restrictions in effect: What to know

The following will remain closed, per the state’s epidemic order: