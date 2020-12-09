Campus Martius Park ice skating rink to reopen Wednesday

DETROIT – The outdoor ice skating rink at Campus Martius Park is reopening Wednesday, Dec. 9, according to Downtown Detroit Partnership.

The rink was closed from Nov. 18 through Dec. 8 because of Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Reservations are required and can be reserved at DowntownDetroitParks.com or by calling 313-963-9393. The rink is open seven days a week and on holidays.

Skaters are required to wear masks or face coverings as well as practice social distancing at all times. Capacity is also limited on the ice rink.

Click here for more on dates and hours.

More: Local news coverage