EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police are investigating a shooting in an Eastpointe neighborhood.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday on Rein Avenue near Toepfer Drive.

Police said one man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the head.

Police said their investigation shows that the shooting was not random. They are still looking for the shooter.

You can watch the report in the video posted above.

View more: Macomb County news