Allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine in UK still under investigation

DETROIT – As Pfizer’s vaccine moves closer to rolling out, concerns remain about the allergic reactions suffered by two U.K. health care workers.

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee pushed Pfizer for more safety considerations that go beyond the clinical trial. They want more data, more research on the possible allergic reactions.

The advisory committee said the risk are minimal compared to the benefits.

