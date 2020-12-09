UK issues new guidance after 2 health care workers have allergic reaction to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT – A warning from the U.K. is causing some concern as the nation continues its rollout of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Two health care workers who received the shot on Tuesday had an allergic reaction. That prompted regulators to issue new guidance for those with a history of serious allergies.
Officials said both workers did have a past history of allergic reactions and had carried adrenaline auto injectors. Both are recovering.
U.K. regulators said people who have previously suffered significant allergic reactions should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The precautionary advice states that anyone with a “significant history of allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine, or food” should not receive the vaccine. That also includes anyone who has “been advised to carry an adrenaline auto injector.”
On Thursday, a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will discuss and vote on whether to advise the agency to grant Emergency Use Authorization of the vaccine in the United States. Regulators released their first scientific evaluation of the vaccine on Tuesday.
