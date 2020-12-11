Operation Warp Speed prepares to ship Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

WARREN, Mich. – A Metro Detroit woman is part of Operation Warp Speed, the team that’s working to push the COVID-19 vaccine to people across the country.

After months of logistical planning, Operation Warp Speed must now leap into practice. The physical movement of supplies started Wednesday night.

Waren’s Marion Whicker is on loan to the government from TACOM and she has been part of the logistical planning. The first lot that will leave Pfizer will be 6.5 million doses. Only half of those will be administered in the first round. The second dose must be administered at day 21.

Pfizer will continue to ramp up production so that by Dec. 20 there should be another 12 to 15 million doses available to be shipped from Kalamazoo. Marion cautions that in the beginning there will be far more demand than supply.

Moderna’s Emergency Use Authorization hearing is set for Thursday.

