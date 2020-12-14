Erratic driver crashes pickup truck into Lyon Township mobile home, police say

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Lyon Township woman admitted to smoking marijuana and taking prescription drugs before crashing a pickup truck into a mobile home, police said.

Oakland County deputies were called at 2:51 p.m. Sunday to the area of Kent Lake Road and Grand River Avenue after a driver reported a maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck was being driven erratically.

The caller told officials she was following the truck on I-96 after it crossed all lanes of the highway and almost ran her off the road, according to authorities.

Police said the caller followed the pickup truck into the Kensington Place Mobile Home Park at 60501 Grand River Avenue.

The pickup truck struck a mobile home in the 70 block of Petoskey Street, authorities said.

A pickup truck crashed into a Lyon Township mobile home on Dec. 13, 2020. (WDIV)

A pickup truck crashed into a Lyon Township mobile home on Dec. 13, 2020. (WDIV)

Deputies got to the scene and found a 34-year-old Lyon Township woman sitting on the ground next to the passenger side of the pickup truck, which was lodged in the mobile home, officials said.

The woman was taken by paramedics to Providence Park Hospital in Novi to be treated for injuries from the crash, police said.

Deputies performed a blood draw, and her blood-alcohol content was 0%. They said she admitted to smoking marijuana and taking prescription drugs. Toxicology results are pending, police said.

No residents of the mobile home were injured, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate.