Detroit mother of 5 returns home after delivering twins while battling COVID-19

DETROIT – It has been a long and painful journey for a Detroit mother of five.

Jasmine Logan caught COVID-19 while she was pregnant with twins and gave birth while she was battling the virus. As of Tuesday, the mother is home and so are the newest members of her family.

Logan was on the brink of death. Doctors and nurses at the Detroit Medical Center worked around the clock to save her life.

“I was crying tears of joy. He was there to pick me up ... Doctors were clapping for me on the way out the door,” Jasmine Logan said.

Her husband, Steven Logan, brought her home and it was the first time she laid eyes on her newborn twins.

“To be able to touch her is a blessing,” Jasmine Logan said.

Jasmine Logan’s labor was induced in November after she got COVID-19. Her health spiraled rapidly. Several organs started failing and she slipped into a coma. She woke up two weeks later.

She has a 6-year-old and 2-year-old twins. While she was hospitalized, her husband quit his job as a long-haul trucker to take care of their five children.

The family is grateful to the doctors and nurses who saved her life and the community that rallied around them.

