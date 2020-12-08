Detroit mother wakes up from coma after giving birth to twins while battling COVID-19

DETROIT – A Detroit family of five was excited to be growing, with another set of twins on the way -- but the twins were born prematurely after their mom got COVID-19.

Jasmine Logan then slipped into a coma and doctors feared she wouldn’t survive. She did survive and she spoke to Local 4 from her hospital bed.

Doctors at the Detroit Medical Center said Logan’s case was a perfect storm of catastrophic health issues all stemming from COVID-19. She was a young mother with no underlying conditions and it took a team of doctors and nurses working around the clock to save her life.

“I just want to love my kids. I’ve never had to be away from them for this long,” Logan said.

Logan was on the brink of death and in a coma for nearly two weeks while she fought COVID-19.

“Not being able to see my children, or wake up to them, or talk to them -- like I will usually do every morning. But I know that I’m healing and I’ll be able to see them,” she said.

Logan was pregnant with her second set of twins when she contracted COVID-19. Her labor was induced in November, but doctors quickly realized she might not survive.

Her liver and kidneys failed.

“It was terrifying,” her husband, Steven Logan said. “Everything that she was experiencing were essentially causes of death.”

Steven Logan stopped working to look after their three eldest children, all under the age of six. They tested positive for COVID-19 while their mother was in a coma.

“It was a mental storm going on in my head of me trying to figure out what exactly to do,” Steven Logan said.

Jasmine Logan was placed on ECMO, a treatment doctors use as a last resort. It worked. Doctors expect Jasmine Logan will be back with her family, including her newborn twin babies, in about a week.

The community has stepped up to help the family while Steven is out of work caring for the couple’s children.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page

More COVID-19 coverage