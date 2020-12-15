Rochester Community Schools basketball coach arrested, district officials say

ROCHESTER, Mich. – A Rochester Community Schools middle school basketball coach was terminated after being arrested for an alleged incident, according to district officials.

In the letter sent to families, the district said the alleged incident did not involve students or staff members from the district and it did not occur on school grounds. The coach, whose name was not released, worked with Van Hoosen’s seventh-grade boys basketball team.

“Upon learning of the news, the coach was immediately terminated. Rochester Community Schools continues to work collaboratively with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and will not speculate during an ongoing investigation. Any questions regarding this case should be directed to the proper law enforcement authorities,” read the letter.

“Rochester Community Schools is committed to providing a safe, positive, and supportive learning environment for every student. We understand that some children may have seen a message on social media regarding the incident and/or may be having difficulty processing this disturbing information.”

The incident is under investigation.

