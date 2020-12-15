Rochester Community Schools coach accused of assault in Orion Township

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Rochester Community Schools coach is in police custody for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Orion Township.

According to the Oakland County Office, deputies responded on Sunday night to a home in the 4700 block of Georgia Drive, where they found the girlfriend semi-conscious and covered in blood.

The coach was taken into custody Monday morning, and charges are pending.

Rochester Community Schools district said the Van Hoosen Middle School coach was fired after district officials learned of the arrest. The district sent a letter parents regarding the coach’s termination.

“Upon learning of the news, the coach was immediately terminated. Rochester Community Schools continues to work collaboratively with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and will not speculate during an ongoing investigation. Any questions regarding this case should be directed to the proper law enforcement authorities,” read the letter.

