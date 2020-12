Fairlane Town Center has extended hours in the lead up to Christmas so shoppers can cross everyone off their list.

Here are the hours:

Friday, December 18: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 19: 10am – 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 20: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, December 21: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 22: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 23: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Website: https://www.shopfairlane.com/