Winners of ‘Tune In To Somerset Collection’ Contest

So many local musicians are missing the stage and performing, especially this holiday season. Somerset Collection is thrilled to support Detroit musicians by holding the Tune Into Somerset Collection contest. Launched the day before Thanksgiving and open through Dec 3, musicians submitted videos of themselves playing their instruments to ClickOnDetroit.

The Somerset Collection has chosen its winners who will receive $2,500 each and perform during the holidays for mallgoers!

In the holiday spirit, Somerset Collection also donated $2,500 in each of the winners’ names to Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, an organization that helps feed and house the homeless. Additionally, Somerset loved all the entries so much that they’re even giving $50 gift cards to all those who submitted eligible entries! You can still see the entries here.

Below are the selected winners and their performance dates:

Robert Schneeweis (piano) - Performing TODAY, Dec. 17 10am - 2pm

Jibreel Johnson (trumpet) - Performing Friday, Dec. 18th 4pm - 8pm

Bob Rhodes (bells) - Performing Sunday, Dec. 20th 11am - 3pm

Mason Bays (jazz quartet) - Performing Sunday, Dec. 20th 4pm - 8pm

Dave Staub (guitar) - Performing Monday, Dec. 21st 11am - 3pm

Roy Strong, Freestyle Band - Performing Monday, Dec. 21st 4pm - 8pm

Eli Bucheit & Trevor Lamb (piano and bass) - Performing Tuesday, Dec. 22nd 11am - 3pm

Kevin Tarnas (guitar) - Performing Tuesday, Dec. 22nd 4pm - 8pm

Leslie DeShazor (violin) - Performing Wednesday, Dec. 23rd 11am - 3pm

LaDarrel Johnson (saxophone) - Performing Wednesday, Dec. 23rd 4pm - 8pm