Michigan launches new COVID alert text message outreach initiative

DETROIT – On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced the launch of a statewide text outreach aimed at increasing awareness abut the state’s new exposure notification mobile app, MI COVID Alert.

“We want Michiganders to know this is a legitimate communication from the department as we encourage them to take this easy step to protect themselves and others by downloading the MI COVID Alert,” said Robert Gordon, director of MDHHS in a news release.. “The more of us download the app, the safer we’ll be until a vaccine is available to the broader population.”

The texts encouraging Michiganders to download the app are sent to individuals based on publicly available resident contact information. Because MI COVID Alert users are anonymous, some individuals who already downloaded the app may still receive a text message.

Some text messages include a short link to the state’s website directing residents to the MI COVID Alert landing page.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 463,403 as of Monday, including 11,532 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes 4,551 new cases and 71 additional deaths over the past two days.