Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Dec. 21, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 458,852 as of Saturday, including 11,461 deaths, state officials report.

Today: Michigan’s revised COVID restrictions in effect now through Jan. 15

Saturday’s update includes 3,896 new cases and 187 additional deaths -- including 155 deaths that were identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

The state reported a total of 284,731 recoveries on Saturday.

The state of Michigan no longer provides updates on statewide coronavirus data on Sundays. The next data update is expected Monday afternoon.

On Friday, the state reported a total of 454,956 confirmed cases and 11,274 deaths.

Michigan’s 7-day average for new COVID cases declined to 4,010 as of Saturday, Dec. 19. The state had a total of about 162,700 active cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Hospitalizations started to decline in December. As of Friday night there were 3,261 inpatients with COVID at Michigan hospitals.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 17.5 million COVID cases have been reported across the country as of Saturday. More than 315,000 have died in the U.S. from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 76 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 1.6 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Coronavirus headlines:

VIEW: Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses per Michigan county

VIEW: Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools

The Michigan Senate passed a $465 million COVID-19 relief bill during session on the night of Friday, Dec. 19. Some of the money distribution includes $220 million for unemployment and $48 million for for COVID vaccine distribution and testing.

The bill is set to go to the Michigan House on Monday.

Learn more here.

The U.S. added a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday, Dec. 19, boosting efforts to beat back an outbreak so dire that the nation is regularly recording more than 3,000 deaths a day.

Much-needed doses are set to arrive Monday after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state is revising its COVID-19 order to resume in-person high school classes, reopen certain indoor entertainment venues and allow non-contact outdoor sports and fitness classes.

MORE: Here’s everything that’s reopening under Michigan’s revised COVID-19 order

The state is currently under a “pause” that placed stricter COVID-19 regulations on restaurants, schools and more, but that order was scheduled to expire Sunday (Dec. 20).

Now, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a revised version of the order, which will be in effect until Jan. 15.

Here’s what’s opening and what remains closed under the order.

Here we are tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed per 1,000 residents in each Michigan county:

A new tool created by Michigan health officials can calculate how likely a person is to get COVID-19 and how serious their infection could be based on their life situation and personal behaviors.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched “CV19 CheckUp” -- a free, anonymous tool that evaluates someone’s risks associated with COVID-19.

Click here to visit the CV19 CheckUp tool online.

“This tool, which we will make available to all Michiganders, helps individuals understand their risk based on their life situation and personal behavior, and offers recommendations to reduce those risks while also connecting people to services if needed,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of the Aging & Adult Services Agency.

Travis said the tool can be used by all Michigan residents, but it’s specifically designed to help adults 60 and older. It is anonymous and does not require a name, email address or identifier of any type.

The tool used artificial intelligence to analyze each person through an online questionnaire. It is designed for those who are considered high-risk.

The tool’s algorithms are driven by science and medicine, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Dec. 1:

Dec. 1 -- 5,793 new cases

Dec. 2 -- 6,955 new cases

Dec. 3 -- 7,146 new cases

Dec. 4 -- 8,689 new cases

Dec. 5 -- 6,004 new cases

Dec. 6 -- 4,675 new cases

Dec. 7 -- 4,675 new cases

Dec. 8 -- 5,909 new cases

Dec. 9 -- 4,905 new cases

Dec. 10 -- 5,937 new cases

Dec. 11 -- 5,157 new cases

Dec. 12 -- 4,486 new cases

Dec. 13 -- 3,602 new cases

Dec. 14 -- 3,603 new cases

Dec. 15 -- 4,730 new cases

Dec. 16 -- 4,037 new cases

Dec. 17 -- 4,024 new cases

Dec. 18 -- 4,180 new cases

Dec. 19 -- 3,896 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Dec. 1:

Dec. 1 -- 190 new deaths (30 from vital records)

Dec. 2 -- 81 new deaths

Dec. 3 -- 175 new deaths (112 from vital records)

Dec. 4 -- 81 new deaths

Dec. 5 -- 193 new deaths (145 from vital records)

Dec. 6 -- 46 new deaths

Dec. 7 -- 47 new deaths

Dec. 8 -- 191 new deaths

Dec. 9 -- 75 new deaths

Dec. 10 -- 182 new deaths (132 from vital records)

Dec. 11 -- 61 new deaths

Dec. 12 -- 206 new deaths (176 from vital records)

Dec. 13 -- 45 new deaths

Dec. 14 -- 45 new deaths

Dec. 15 -- 183 new deaths (71 from vital records)

Dec. 16 -- 83 new deaths

Dec. 17 -- 190 new deaths (125 from vital records)

Dec. 18 -- 66 new deaths

Dec. 19 -- 187 new deaths (155 from vital records)

Coronavirus resources:

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!