Driver wanted for hitting police officer in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A search is underway for a driver who took off after hitting a Madison Heights officer and leading police on a chase down Interstate 75.

At about 6 p.m. Monday, the Madison Heights Police Department was called to the Midas parking lot on 12 Mile Road west of John R Road to check on a man inside his car slumped over the wheel.

The driver started by the officer flees the area. While backing up, he pinned the officer between her vehicle and his Chevy Equinox.

Another officer chased after the man, who was speeding through traffic on southbound I-75. The chase ended near 7 Mile Road with no sign of the man’s vehicle.

Police identified the man as 31-year-old Justin John Crawford. He is described as a While man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark knitted cap, dark jacket with “Lowe’s 48″ written on it. Crawford has a cross tattoo on his left cheek.

The officer who was hit sustained minor injuries. Police are also looking for the Chevy Equinox with the license plate No. DAT-166.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Heights police.

