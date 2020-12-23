‘She didn’t deserve this’ -- Grandmother killed in potential murder-suicide in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – Police are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide in Garden City that left a 77-year-old grandmother dead.

It happened Wednesday at a home on Rosslyn Avenue, just north of the intersection of Cherry Hill and Venoy roads.

Police said they found the body of Maria Ortega, a grandmother of 10 and also a great-grandmother, inside the home.

“She was the most generous person we know of and she was always there when we needed her,” said Sandy Quintana. “She would never yell at you, she was just always happy to be with you. Family would make her day because her life is family.”

According to authorities, Ortega’s 81-year-old husband was rushed to the hospital with stab wounds and a man in his 20s was also found dead inside the home.

“Our grandfather has been rushed to the hospital we don’t know his condition we are just hoping that he is still with us,” Quintana said. “It’s just so hard right now because it was so unexpected.”

Garden City police released few details about the investigation.

“My grandmother was the most supportive and generous person that I know of. She was always so giving and so loving,” Quintana said. “She had her heart on her sleeve, she would do anything to see you smile just to see you happy. She didn’t deserve this.”

The investigation is ongoing.

More: Metro Detroit crime news