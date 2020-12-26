26ºF

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford exits game early after ankle injury

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford exited Saturday’s game at Ford Field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early after experiencing a reported ankle injury.

Stafford injured his ankle during the first quarter of the game and was taken to the locker room.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, Detroit Lions backup Chase Daniel will be joining the game as a result.

