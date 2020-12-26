Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford exits game early after ankle injury

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

DETROIT – Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford exited Saturday’s game at Ford Field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early after experiencing a reported ankle injury.

Stafford injured his ankle during the first quarter of the game and was taken to the locker room.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, Detroit Lions backup Chase Daniel will be joining the game as a result.

And now the injured Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford has gone to the locker room. Lions’ backup Chase Daniel will be entering the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2020

